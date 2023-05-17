Rape-accused NW ANC councillor had more victims, says complainant's family

The family of the 15-year-old boy who was allegedly raped by an African National Congress (ANC) councillor in the North West said their son was not the only minor who was raped by the 43-year-old man.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of the 15-year-old boy who was allegedly raped by an African National Congress (ANC) councillor in the North West said their son was not the only minor who was raped by the 43-year-old man.

A video clip showing the 43-year-old with the teenager went viral on social media recently.

The councillor appeared in the Orkney Magistrates Court on Wednesday facing multiple charges of statutory rape.

Speaking to Eyewitness News outside their home in the North West on Wednesday afternoon, the family has described how their 15-year-old son was allegedly lured to the councillor’s home.

"The boy said he was walking with his friends, and then the councillor called them as they walked past his house," said the aunt of one of the minor boys who was allegedly raped by the ANC councillor, who said that two of his friends were also sexually violated.

She's told Eyewitness News that the 43-year-old man lured the teenagers to his home by promising them money and gifts.

"He took my nephew to the bedroom and took videos of him raping my teenage boy. He promised my nephew that he would give him R500, which he never did."

The aunt said that the 15-year-old had never been the same since the incident and has shown signs of trauma since the video went viral.