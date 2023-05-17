Rape-accused North West ANC councillor expected to apply for bail

The suspect is facing multiple charges of statutory rape, the violation of a child without consent, and manufacturing pornographic material.

Warning: This story contains graphic details of child rape and abuse.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of various political and human rights organisations picketed outside the Orkney Magistrate’s Court in the North West, amid the second appearance of a rape-accused African National Congress (ANC) councillor.

The suspect, who cannot be named to protect minors, was arrested earlier this month after video clips of him allegedly raping a 15-year-old boy circulated on social media.

He is facing multiple charges of statutory rape, the violation of a child and producing pornographic material.

Sources told Eyewitness News that the councillor - who is a religious leader - used the church to lure his victims.

The councillor was expected to make a bail application in court, but community members said he does not deserve to step outside a prison cell.

“He promised some of his victims jobs in exchange for sex. He has failed us. We can’t trust anyone or anything now.”

They described him as a danger to society as he would allegedly call his victims for prayer sessions before sexually harassing them.

“You’d think someone is a pastor or a leader yet he does such things. I don’t even want to take my child to church now because of this so-called pastor.”