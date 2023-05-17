President Ramaphosa didn't do anything unlawful, his legal team tells court

President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently challenging the private prosecution Jacob Zuma has instituted against him.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s legal team say there is no crime over which his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, can prosecute him.

Ramaphosa is currently challenging the private prosecution Zuma has instituted against him.

Proceedings kicked off in the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday.

In the High Court in Joburg today for the challenge President #CyrilRamaphosa has brought to the private proseuction former president #JacobZuma has brought against him. The former president has just arrived at court. BW pic.twitter.com/e96m949V6l ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2023

He says, though, "it is clear on the facts that the summons were not underpinned by valid nolle prosequi certificates which relate to the Preisdent or the charges against the President". ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2023

Zuma’s accused Ramaphosa of not having acted on a complaint he lodged against State Advocate Billy Downer last year.

And on the back of this, he’s now privately prosecuting the president on charges of being an accessory after the fact.

This relates to crimes he’s accused Downer of.

But Advocate Ngwako Maenentje said that the president didn’t do anything unlawful.

Ramaphosa says he did, in fact, act on the complaint and wrote to former President Jacob Zuma, advising, among others, that it would be forwarded to the minister of justice and correctional services.

He also said that the minister was requested then to escalate the complaints of misconduct to the Legal Practice Council for investigation.

Advocate Ngwako Maenentje on Wednesday told the court there’s no potential criminal offence at play because both the main and the alternative charge submitted, require unlawful conduct by the president.

“With great respect when a president says I take your complaint in a very serious light and I’m referring you to a Cabinet member responsible for the NPA to conduct an investigation and to the extent that they’re professionals to the LPC, that is perfectly lawful and it’s consistent with our constitutional framework.”

The case continues.