Nzimande applying his mind to Unisa report - dept

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande said he was applying his mind to the report on the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Nzimande commissioned an investigation into the affairs of the university following allegations of maladministration and tender irregularities against its vice-chancellor Puleng LenkaBula.

A report has now recommended that the institution’s council, as well as management, be relieved of their duties.

It also recommends that the university be placed under an administrator, who will oversee all the affairs of southern Africa’s largest university.

The report on Unisa found that there was overwhelming evidence that the functioning and efficacy of both the university’s council and management fall below the expected standard.

It advised Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande to put measures in place to restore good governance and management at the institution.

Nzimande’s spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi, said the minister had noted the report and was currently applying his mind to its contents.

“The minister will now submit the report to the National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, for tabling before the National Assembly. Equally, the minister is currently studying the report and will contemplate a way forward regarding the implementation of the recommendations."

Mnisi said that in determining a way forward, Nzimande would be guided by the Higher Education Act.