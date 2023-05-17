NSFAS: N-Plus policy already covers ‘those who are performing badly’

NSFAS says when it initiated the N-Plus rule, it already had in mind students who would not perform due to unforeseen circumstances.

CAPE TOWN - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says its new funding rule covering studies for students with less than 60 credits is policy and already covers those who are performing badly.

The NSFAS N-Plus has been criticised recently by students at some institutions through protests.

The policy deals with living expenses and accommodation not being covered for these students.

NSFAS says when it initiated the N-Plus rule, it already had in mind students who would not perform due to unforeseen circumstances.

Therefore, funding scheme spokesperson Slumezi Skosana, said that it was unfair having to carry failing students while there were new students waiting for funding.

"So, all we are saying that if you are left with almost one course which would constitute the 60 credits, then you must take care of that course, because it's beyond what we have given you in the programme, it’s beyond the grace year."

However, ActionSA's Students Forum said there must be a formal discussion that would provide an opportunity for all to find a lasting solution to the problem.

Eyewitness News has so far been unsuccessful in its effort to get comment from the University of Cape Town's Student Representative Council after they approached the NSFAS head office on Monday to address students' issues.