Motlotsana residents claim victims of rape-accused NW ANC councillor threatened

The North West ANC councillor made his second appearance in the Orkney Magistrates Court on Wednesday, but his case has been postponed to 26 June. He was arrested two weeks ago after a video of him allegedly raping a 15-year-old boy was widely shared online.

Matlotsana residents said that after the arrest, some of the victims have been receiving threats telling them to be silent.

Community members picketed outside court, calling for the councillor to be denied bail.

The ANC councillor walked into court with a smile on his face, angering the community.

Community members claim his associates have been sending threats to the families of his victims through WhatsApp.

Matlotsana resident Luthando Dada said that should the accused be granted bail, the lives of his victims will be endangered.

“The witnesses, as we speak, have said they're unsafe. They have gotten attacks and messages.”

The councillor is said to also be a religious leader.