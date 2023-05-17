Meyiwa trial: Next witness a 'vulnerable crime victim', needs protection - State

The witness made an application to the court to stop the live broadcast of court proceedings.

JOHANNESBURG - The State in the Senzo Meyiwa trial argued that the next witness to take the stand was a vulnerable victim of crime who had a right to be protected by the courts.

Through State advocate George Baloyi, the witness pleaded that she was a public figure and performer who feared for her safety.

Five men are being tried for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

Baloyi on Wednesday argued that the live broadcast would not be in the interest of justice.

“Being a victim of crime is traumatising. My lord we have seen the previous two witnesses breaking down, at times. Now why should this witness be castigated? All that she’s asking for is this.”

At the same time, disbarred advocate and former defence lawyer in the trial Malesela Teffo returned to the court on Wednesday morning.

He had a verbal exchange with the judge.