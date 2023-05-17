Members of Section 194 inquiry call for conclusion of hearings

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was back before the inquiry on Wednesday but without her legal representatives.

CAPE TOWN - Members of the Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office have lost patience and want the inquiry to conclude its hearings.

Mkhwebane is left with just five months of her seven-year term, which comes to an end in October.

But it’s still not clear if the inquiry will wrap up before then.

She was supposed to give further evidence on Wednesday as the inquiry races against time to finish before the end of June.

But it’s been hit with more delays, after the failure to get Mkhwebane legal representatives in time after her initial lawyers pulled out.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that the committee was trying to embarrass her.

"We must deal with the nitty-gritty of what brings us here, not things that seek to embarrass someone. Stop embarrassing the woman."

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)’s Zandile Majozi wants the matter concluded.

"And we must do what is expected and also the Public Protector does what is expected from her side so that we finish with this process. It’s been too long."

The committee adjourned and is expected to return once Mkhwebane has a new team of attorneys.