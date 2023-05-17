Lack of grid capacity biggest challenge to energy crisis, says Mantashe

Addressing the energy crisis while tabling his department’s budget on Tuesday, the Energy Minister said while renewable energy is starting to become available, there are grid constraints limiting the country’s ability to ease the crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - A lack of grid capacity to add more electricity was the single biggest challenge at the moment.

So said Mineral and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.

He told Parliament that 3,200 megawatts in wind capacity out of the 4,200 megawatts procured under Bid Window 6 can’t be allocated due to grid capacity limits.

Mantashe addressed the energy crisis while tabling his department’s budget on Tuesday - which some parties rejected, saying Mantashe failed to meet targets in his performance agreement.

The minister said renewable energy is starting to become available, but there are grid constraints limiting the country’s ability to ease the energy crisis.

“Notably, the single-most challenge we face to address the energy crisis is the grid unavailability that is beginning to be this big problem.”

Democratic Alliance member of Parliament Kevin Mileham said ensuring energy availability was part of Mantashe’s performance areas as a minister.

“The reality is he is failing on just about every single measure.”

Mantashe said while the country’s energy policy review is under way, government continues to procure additional electricity informed by the existing policy.

