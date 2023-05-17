I have the 'intelligence to lead' Joburg, says Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

The newly-elected mayor said he won't let 'political ploys' deter him from his mandate to service the people of the Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said he was being attacked because he was disrupting the political establishment.

The councillor from Al Jama-ah has been under scrutiny since he was elected as mayor earlier in May.

A fraud case was opened against him, and questions were raised on whether he possessed a matric certificate, despite having served as advisor to two former Johannesburg mayors.

Gwamanda refused to clarify these matters.

He said the allegations against him were politically motivated.

“Do you think people will be happy with the fact that an average person from the township that has never been processed by the institutions is holding the levels of power with all the possibility that the City of Johannesburg holds? I’m looking to explore what it means for a city to be defined as a world-class African city.”

Gwamanda said his goal was to stabilise the Johannesburg council, which had three mayors in 2023 alone.

“I am an indigenous child of the soil and I possess the intelligence necessary to lead my people in the direction that is required.

“So, I will not be deterred by political ploys from whichever direction its coming from. My mandate is clear, and my mandate is to service our people to the best of my ability, marshalling the resources of the state.”