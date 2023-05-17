Gordhan says he's never seen intelligence report into corruption at Eskom

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts, to answer questions following former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s corruption allegations at the power utility.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said he never set eyes on a privately funded intelligence report into corruption at Eskom.

He also denied giving former CEO André de Ruyter the go-ahead to use outside agencies to gather the information.

Gordhan was on Wednesday appearing before Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) that's probing widespread allegations made by De Ruyter in the wake of his departure at the power utility.

The minister added that the former Eskom board chairperson, Malegapuru Makgoba, last week presented Scopa with misleading information about the controversial Eskom intelligence gathering.

“That is information about a specific incident that took place. It’s not about go around and do the job of the SA intelligence services.”

The minister called the credibility of former police commissioner George Fivaz's investigation into question and subsequently refused to name politicians alleged to be involved in Eskom corruption.

He threw the ball back at those who were making the claims.

“I’m not going to implicate or smear the reputations of others without credible evidence and verifiable evidence being provided.”

Gordhan said De Ruyter only informed him of the probe six months after he had already set the ball rolling.

ALSO READ:

- De Ruyter being portrayed as a victim after interview - Eskom board's Makwana

- Ramaphosa says he doesn't have the names of allegedly corrupt Cabinet members

- Hawks didn't know about intelligence report on Eskom graft, Scopa told