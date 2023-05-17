Gordhan: De Ruyter has let himself, Eskom & this country down very badly

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was on Wednesday before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), offering a dim view of how Andre de Ruyter handled his very public exit from Eskom in February.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter had let himself down by publishing a tell-all book about his three-year tenure at Eskom.

He said it’s also cast doubt on De Ruyter’s commitment to running the embattled organisation.

Gordhan was on Wednesday before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), offering a dim view of how De Ruyter handled his very public exit from the company in February.

The committee has been probing the allegations De Ruyter made about rampant corruption at the organisation.

Minister Gordhan defended De Ruyter as the choice to run Eskom in 2019 after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Veronica Mente on Wednesday labeled him "a horrible mistake".

Gordhan said that De Ruyter did some good work on renewable energy for example, even though he did on occasion act as a "lone ranger".

Gordhan said that De Ruyter did some good work on renewable energy for example, even though he did on occasion act as a "lone ranger".

"So what appears good at one stage, may turn out to be horrible, at another time."

But Gordhan says how he ended his term - he let himself down "very badly".



But Gordhan says how he ended his term - he let himself down "very badly".



"He let the company down, and he ultimately let the country down." LD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2023

Gordhan said that he was shocked by De Ruyter’s interview with eNCA while still the head of the company.

And now his book has added insult to injury.

"Today, if one has to be very polite, he has let himself down very badly, he’s let the institution down very badly, and he’s let down this country down very badly."

Gordhan said that as the former head of the company, he did not view De Ruyter as being a whistleblower.