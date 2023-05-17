Fraud-accused former Tshwane mayor Makwarela wants his bail conditions relaxed

Murunwa Makwarela is charged with two counts of fraud - one relating to his failure to disclose his insolvency status and the other for producing a forged court rehabilitation notice to council.

JOHANNESBURG - Fraud-accused former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela says he wants his bail conditions to be relaxed.

Makwarela appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday morning.

He's charged with two counts of fraud - one relating to his failure to disclose his insolvency status and the other for producing a forged court rehabilitation notice to council.

Unshaven and dressed in a blue suit with a maroon turtleneck, Makwarela made his fourth court appearance.

The state prosecutor has told court that Dr Murunwa Makwarela has new legal representation. TCG ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2023

The former Tshwane mayor told the court that he had fired his previous legal team and was now being represented by Advocate Justice Mnisi.

Mnisi said that Makwarela wanted his bail conditions to be relaxed.

“We have an instruction to make an application for the amendment of some bail conditions.”

Makwarela’s bail conditions include giving up his passport, not leaving Gauteng without permission and not making any contact with employees from the Tshwane municipality.

The matter has been postponed to 2 June.