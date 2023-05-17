Former Tshwane Mayor, Makwarela, expected in court for two counts of fraud

Former Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela allegedly submitted a forged rehabilitation court notice and occupied the councillor position unlawfully.

JOHANNESBURG - The former Tshwane executive mayor, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, is expected back in court on Wednesday to face two counts of fraud.

One relates to him allegedly submitting a fake rehabilitation court notice to council and the other is for unlawfully occupying a position as a councillor in the City of Tshwane municipality.

Makarela earned over R1.4 million during his time as councillor and later a council speaker.

Dr Murunwa Makwarela, former Tshwane Executive Mayor, is back at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court where he faces two counts of fraud and forgery



The charges relate to Makwarela submitting a fake rehabilitation court notice to council to keep his job as mayor. TCG pic.twitter.com/9OnwvM9sxZ ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2023

The State is alleging that he fraudulently earned the money as he did not disclose that he was an unrehabilitated insolvent - which would have made him ineligible to hold public office.

Makwarela allegedly submitted a forged rehabilitation court notice to council that ultimately led to him resigning as mayor.

During his last appearance, it was revealed in court that Makwarela's lawyers were struggling to reach him on the phone and had not been paid.

In his bail application, Makwarela told the court that he intended to plead not guilty to the charges.