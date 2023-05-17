Go

De Ruyter is not a whistleblower, says Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the corruption exposed by De Ruyter is already well-known.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan (left) appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts on 17 May 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
17 May 2023 18:11

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says he does not view former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, as a whistleblower.

Rather, he says De Ruyter is suffering from a messiah complex.

Gordhan says the corruption exposed by De Ruyter is already well-known.

Gordhan was on Thursday before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), responding to corruption allegations made by De Ruyter, including that Gordhan knows who the politicians are that are allegedly involved.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says a second state capture project is currently underway at Eskom.

Following a no-holds-barred interview, and a tell-all book, Gordhan has questioned former CEO Andre de Ruyter’s commitment to running the embattled public utility.

"He’s not a whistleblower. He was the head of an institution. You don’t blow a whistle to yourself unless you are whistling a tune."

Gordhan has denied telling De Ruyter that some people must "be allowed to eat a little bit."

"I haven’t seen anyone so hungry for whom I must say, they must eat inappropriately and eat public funds. No, I will not say anything like that."

Gordhan says it’s unfair to only blame the African National Congress for treating Eskom like a feeding trough when a plethora of companies have also benefited from corruption there.

