De Ruyter is not a whistleblower, says Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the corruption exposed by De Ruyter is already well-known.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says he does not view former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, as a whistleblower.

Rather, he says De Ruyter is suffering from a messiah complex.

Gordhan says the corruption exposed by De Ruyter is already well-known.

ALSO READ:

• Gordhan says he's never seen intelligence report into corruption at Eskom

• Gordhan: De Ruyter has taken the country back to 'swart gevaar' tactics

• De Ruyter being portrayed as a victim after interview - Eskom board's Makwana

Gordhan was on Thursday before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), responding to corruption allegations made by De Ruyter, including that Gordhan knows who the politicians are that are allegedly involved.

Gordhan says De Ruyter did some good things in the company. He earlier cited his work in renewable energy as an example.



But Gordhan says how he ended his term - he let himself down "very badly".



"He let the company down, and he ultimately let the country down." LD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2023

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has been scathing of Andre de Ruyter’s book, which he hasn’t read.



He says de Ruyter has taken the country back to “swart gevaar” tactics. LD pic.twitter.com/unJXPTjttS ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2023

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says a second state capture project is currently underway at Eskom.

Following a no-holds-barred interview, and a tell-all book, Gordhan has questioned former CEO Andre de Ruyter’s commitment to running the embattled public utility.

"He’s not a whistleblower. He was the head of an institution. You don’t blow a whistle to yourself unless you are whistling a tune."

Gordhan has denied telling De Ruyter that some people must "be allowed to eat a little bit."

"I haven’t seen anyone so hungry for whom I must say, they must eat inappropriately and eat public funds. No, I will not say anything like that."

Gordhan says it’s unfair to only blame the African National Congress for treating Eskom like a feeding trough when a plethora of companies have also benefited from corruption there.