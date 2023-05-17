ANC accuses DA of using race politics to advance its political agenda

The DA alleges that the ANC has introduced new laws that ban coloured and Indian population groups from being employed in certain provinces and sectors.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of using race politics to advance its political agenda.

The accusation comes after the DA posted that it would be challenging what it termed “exclusionary laws” by the ANC.

But in a statement, the ANC has denied that such laws exist, further accusing the DA of propaganda.

The ANC said that the notion that it was advancing crude race politics was unfounded and must be rejected.

The governing party said that a policy that excluded certain races would be inconsistent with the entire ethos of the organisation.

It said that the ANC had always been consistent in its pursuit of a non-racial and just society.

The party said that building a non-racial labour market was a fundamental aspect of the national democratic revolution.

The ANC further said that it was high time that political parties stopped using race politics as a means of fear-mongering.