WATCH: How Balule Nature Reserve keeps rhinos safe from poachers

It costs more than R200,000 per rhino per year to keep up Balule Nature Reserve's black and white rhinos safe, and rangers have just successfully completed a third bout of dehorning.

JOHANNESBURG – Rangers of the Balule Nature Reserve (BNR) in the Greater Kruger have embarked on another successful bout of dehorning their white and black rhinos.

The process may appear painful, but it has had no negative impact on the animals whatsoever, an affirmation backed by scientific data, BNR head ranger Ian Nowak told Eyewitness News.

According to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment's latest statistics, 448 rhinos were poached across the country in 2022.

Before BNR first dehorned their rhinos in 2019, they were losing around 18 a year. But every loss is painful, and the reserve realised something had to give.

April 2023 was the first time a rhino had been poached in the reserve since 2019. Before losing a rhino cow earlier this year, the first in four years, BNR had an impressive record of 1,089 days without a single loss.

“Every loss is felt, but we're having way more calves than losses. We lost one in three years. Dehorning, I believe, is one of major factors contributing to this,” Nowak said.

And although it costs more than R200,000 per rhino per year to keep up with the latest technology, training K9 units, having dedicated rhino monitors, militarising rangers, and making sure all staff were vetted, BNR went to great lengths to get their poaching statistics down.

When BNR first dehorned rhino in 2019, Nowak said there was scepticism, but the attitude was: “If this works, we carry on”.

“It has proven to be a huge success, and a very important intervention. Hopefully one day the situation improves. We found it to be effective. Nothing is a solution on its own, but it's definitely had an immediate impact.”

Once poachers were deterred, the rhinos were monitored, looking for signs of changed behaviour or social constructs such as displacement as a result of having no horns.

“There is absolutely no negative impact on population at all. Only positive – we are keeping them alive, and deterring poachers. People tend to judge based on human attitudes; they said we were - taking away its pride. But rhinos have no self-awareness. We all had our opinions, but we have the science to back it up. If it did have any negative impact on social structure, we wouldn't carry on.”

Cutting a rhino’s horns off is also not permanent, Nowak emphasised.

Dehorning even had another unintended life-saving intervention, he revealed.

He explained dehorning all rhino at BNR “kept the balance”, by allowing an “inferior” rhino without a horn the chance to take over territory.

“Rhinos still fight for territory, but the loser walks away, it doesn’t die. Natural deaths were substantial before. Stab wounds, secondary infections or piercings of the gut meant a long, slow death. Dehorning, in other words, removes the two biggest causes of rhino deaths.”