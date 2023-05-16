Unisa management failed in executing its mandate, report finds

The report by Professor Themba Mosia focused on allegations of maladministration, tender irregularities, as well as governance failures at the institution among others.

JOHANNESBURG - A report into the affairs of Unisa has found that the university's management has failed in executing its mandate.

The independent report, commissioned by Higher Education Minister Dr Blade Nzimande, also found that the university was collapsing under vice-chancellor and principal Puleng LenkaBula.

The scathing report found that the university's council was failing to fulfil its fiduciary responsibilities.

The 300-page report laid bare the failures of Unisa's council to hold management accountable.

It has made some adverse findings against LenkaBula.

It found that the council failed to attend to allegations and complaints about over-expenditure by LenkaBula.

These include renovations to her residence amounting to more than R3 million, the purchase of a Mercedes-Benz SUV at a cost of almost R2 million and office renovations.

On governance issues, the report found that LenkaBula has had a fractured relationship with the institution's registrar, Stewart Mothata, for more than a year.

It reveals that the relationship between the pair had become so dysfunctional that the delivery of essential services had become severely affected.