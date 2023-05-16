Thabo Bester saga: Eight accused to appear on 20 June

Katlego Jiyane | Bester and his alleged main accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, appeared virtually in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday where the matter was postponed to 20 June for further investigation. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Bester was at the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria, while Magudumana appeared virtually from the Kroonstad prison, where she is being detained. The matter continues with the five former G4S employees applying for bail, alongside Magudumana's father, Zolile Sekeleni.