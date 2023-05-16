Thabo Bester prison escape case postponed to June

Bester and his alleged main accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, appeared virtually in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday where the matter was postponed to 20 June for further investigation.

EAST LONDON - The matter against convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his seven co-accused was postponed in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court to 20 June for further investigation.

Bester and his alleged main accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, appeared virtually in court on Tuesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Bester was at the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria, while Magudumana appeared virtually from the Kroonstad prison, where she is being detained.

The matter continues with the five former G4S employees applying for bail, alongside Magudumana's father, Zolile Sekeleni.

All the accused are alleged to have aided Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.