Thabo Bester appoints new lawyer on return to court

Thabo Bester's lawyer withdrew as the attorney on record when he appointed a new attorney, Advocate Tsoeunyane Pela, who initially represented him.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has appointed a new advocate to deal with his case.

Bester has once again swopped out attorneys, appearing virtually in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court via Kgosi Mampuru Prison on Tuesday morning.

Pela himself has been marred by controversy, after being implicated in alleged tender bribery at the Matheo TVET College in Bloemfontein.

Pela, acting on instruction from Bester, wanted the court to provide proof that Bester existed on Home Affairs' national population system, as his death certificate following his cell fire was still in effect.

"Nothing was finished in terms of documentation confirming that the accused before you is Thabo Bester."

The magistrate dismissed Pela's request, saying that the court was satisfied that they had the right person.

The matter has been postponed to 20 June for further investigations.