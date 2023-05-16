Talks to get kidnapped Gerco van Deventer out of Mali at crucial stage - GOTG

Western Cape resident Van Deventer has been in captivity for more than five years now following his kidnapping in Libya in 2017.

CAPE TOWN - Gift of the Givers founder, Imtiaz Sooliman, said that negotiations to get South African paramedic, Gerco van Deventer, out of Mali were at a crucial stage.

The Swellendam medic was then sold to an al-Qaeda group and has since been moved to Mali where he's currently being held captive.

Sooliman said that their hostage negotiator was back in Mali, having returned to South Africa last week for further consultations and to share sensitive information.

He hopes talks to get Van Deventer out will be successful.

"If you're lucky, you can get him out with no money, so we are hoping and praying and this is the final trip. If we don't come right now, we are stuck."