Some sectors still showing positive employment gains: Stats SA

This as South Africa's unemployment rate inched up to 32.9% from 32.7% in the first quarter of 2023.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA said there were still some sectors showing positive employment gains despite an increase in the country's official unemployment rate.

It released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first three months of the year.

The figures show unemployment inched up to 32.9% from 32.7% in the previous quarter.

While massive job losses were reported in private households, mining and construction, Stats SA's Dihlolelo Phoshoko said finance and agriculture were better off.

"The results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) indicate that the number of employed persons increased by 258,000 to 16.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Both the formal and informal sectors recorded increases in employment of 209,000 and 107,000 respectively. The following industries -finance (184,000), community and social services (175,000), and agriculture (27,000) recorded the largest employment gains."