Singapore PM welcomes announcement of African mission to end Russia-Ukraine war

CAPE TOWN - Visiting Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of an African leaders’ peace mission to help de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine.

But he does not share South Africa’s non-aligned stance towards Russia.

Lee said that his country would continue to call out Russia as the aggressor in Ukraine, as a matter of principle.

Ramaphosa hosted Lee at his official Cape Town office, Tuynhuys, at Parliament on Tuesday, to strengthen three decades of bilateral cooperation with the Asian nation.

#WarinUkraine Ramaphosa says both the Russian and Ukrainian presidents have indicated their willingness to receive the peace mission in both their capitals. LD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 16, 2023

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that the UN Charter must be upheld at all times and this included Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"Borders have to be sacrosanct, that one country cannot invade another with impunity."

Lee said that Singapore had taken targeted sanctions against Russia to oppose and condemn its actions in Ukraine.

"It can not be something when it happens, it can not be something that is acquiesced or approved of, but a clear disapproval has to be given."

Lee said that despite the sanctions Singapore has imposed on Russia, it remained a friend of that country but could not approve of its war on Ukraine.