SA's transition to green economy could take 10 years, says climate commssion

The commission revealed the findings of its analysis of South Africa's just energy investment plan, stating that a lot more work needed to be done regarding the scoping and the funding of the projects that would help the country transition.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidential Climate Commission said it could take double the five years envisioned for South Africa to transition to a green economy.

The commission consulted widely across sectors to analyse the country's Just Energy Transition investment plan.

Revealing its findings on Monday, the commission said much more work needed to be done, in terms of scoping and funding the projects to help the country transition.

Electricity access and affordability are major public concerns as government looks to transition to a greener economy.

The Presidential Climate Commission said the Just Energy Transition investment plan lacked details on the training of workers in affected areas and the cost attached to upskilling them.

The commission’s executive director, Crispian Olver, recommended a full capacity assessment.

“We think it’s going to take, properly speaking, 2-3 years to get proper, detailed project preparation, capacity development, and addressing barriers to implementation.”

The commission said that given inevitable barriers, the transition could take longer.

“We’ve floated the idea of a second five-year phase of implementation, which we think would really be what you properly require to achieve the full energy transition.”

The commission also recommended that National Treasury integrate the transition plan into its fiscal framework.