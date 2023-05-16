Ramaphosa to host Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

The visit on Tuesday is an effort to strengthen the long-standing partnership between the countries, where the leaders are expected to discuss cooperation in several economic sectors.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will host Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at Tuynhuys, in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The Presidency said the visit is an opportunity for the two countries to strengthen their long-standing partnership, and to explore new areas of economic cooperation.

South Africa's economic relations with Singapore are focused on trade, investment, tourism promotion and skills transfer.

Singapore is a significant investor in South Africa, with investments totalling over R5 billion in sectors such as manufacturing, financial services and real estate.

Tuesday's visit by Hsien Loong was preceded by an official visit undertaken by Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor in July to strengthen bilateral relations.

This year marks 30 years since Singapore and South Africa cemented their diplomatic relationship, ahead of the country's democratic transition.

Singapore is one of the country's largest trading partners in southeast Asia, with trade between the two countries totalling around R28 billion in 2022.

Ramaphosa and Hsien Loong will on Tuesday hold official talks on cooperation in the areas of communications and digital technology, science and innovation, water and sanitation and skills development.

South Africa exports a range of products to Singapore, including gold, diamonds and wine.