Prisonbreak case: Thabo Bester and 7 co-accused return to court

The convicted murderer and rapist is expected to make a brief appearance, alongside seven others accused of assisting him to escape while he was serving a life sentence at the Mangaung Correctional Facility in 2022.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The case against convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester is set to continue in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Bester is expected to make a brief appearance, alongside seven others accused of assisting him to escape while he was serving a life sentence at the Mangaung Correctional Facility in 2022.

The case against all eight accused is expected to be postponed for further investigations.

Five former G4S employees will, thereafter, proceed with their application for bail that rolled over from last week.

The last time Bester appeared before court, he raised concerns over his health, claiming he did not eat food while in detention in fear of being poisoned.

Bester also tried to address the court himself but was shut down by the magistrate.

Last week, an investigating officer testified how Bester paid about R150,000 to former G4S security supervisor Senohe Matsoara to facilitate his escape and how he walked out of prison dressed in a G4S security guard uniform.

Bester faces 11 charges pertaining to fraud, violating a body, corruption, in terms of giving a benefit, arson, escaping from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice.