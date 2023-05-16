Planned maintenance to leave some of CT's southern suburbs without water
The city said it would be doing planned maintenance work on water supply infrastructure.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says some areas in the southern suburbs may be without water overnight in some areas, starting on Tuesday evening.
The city said it would be doing planned maintenance work on water supply infrastructure.
Residents in Newlands, Claremont and Rondebosch will be affected between 9pm and 4am on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Communities in Marina Da Gama and parts of Capricorn Park will also be affected from 9pm on Tuesday until 4am on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, in Scarborough, residents can expect water supply disruptions between 8am and 5pm on Wednesday.
Mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said although disruptive, the planned maintenance was integral.
"We do apologise for any inconvenience that has been caused, but this work is critical in terms of making sure that our water supply infrastructure is managed, and is maintained for the benefit of all our residents."
Update on planned water supply maintenance for 16 - 19 May.
This critical work is done on our water supply infrastructure to benefit customers. Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to take note of the work that will take place.
