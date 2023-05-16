Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality begins clean-up ops after flooding

More than 1,000 residents left their homes in Gqeberha and its surrounding areas following the weekend floods.

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality in the Eastern Cape said that it was busy with mopping-up operations following heavy rain that caused flooding in some parts of the metro.

However, MMC for safety and security, Lawrence Troon, said that most of them had since gone back and just over 100 remained in relief centres.

Troon thanked everyone who helped during this time.

"This really shows how the goodwill of our people are coming to the fore when we are being struck by this type of disaster."