Joburg mayor Gwamanda says his legal team handling claims he ran a Ponzi scheme

JOHANNESBURG - Newly-elected Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said that his legal team was handling the allegations against him that he used to run a Ponzi scheme.

The allegations were first made public by the Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus leader in Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, who said that people approached her with evidence that Gwamanda ripped them off.

Last week, fraud charges were opened against Gwamanda and his affiliate company, Ithemba Lama Afrika, at the Protea Glen Police Station.

Gwamanda said that the charges were politically motivated.

"It was a company that existed, a social entrepreneurship company that existed when I was much younger than I am now, and like the community has embraced me today, the community embraced me during that time and my community supported me to a point where they were able to elect me into the office which I occupy today."