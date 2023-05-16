Grid unavailability beginning to be a 'big problem', Mantashe tells MPs

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede said thousands of megawatts in wind capacity sourced from renewable companies could not be allocated to the grid as a result.

CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that “grid unavailability” was the single biggest challenge in the country’s ongoing energy crisis.

He said that thousands of megawatts in wind capacity sourced from renewable companies could not be allocated to the grid as a result.

And this could go a long way in easing the country’s energy challenges if resolved.

Mantashe was tabling his department’s budget in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Grid unavailability means that the grid cannot handle more additions.

Minister Gwede Mantashe told MPs that the Independent Power Producer office has noted that grid availability was critical in securing electricity supply in the future.

He said over 3,000MW can’t be allocated because of the grid unavailability.

"Notably, the single-most challenge we face to address the energy crisis is the grid unavailability that is beginning to be this big problem, because you can increase the generation, but if there’s no grid capacity, the impact is not the same. So, we must pay attention to grid capacity."

Mantashe said that during the current financial year, his department would get additional generation capacity which would give the country a total of 10,000 MW.