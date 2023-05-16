Four political parties failed to submit 2021/2022 financial statements - IEC

The parties include the African Independent Congress (AIC), Congress of the People (Cope) and National Freedom Party (NFP).

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced that four political parties have failed to submit their 2021-2022 financial year statements to the commission, as required by the Political Party Funding Act.

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) submitted its financial records after the prescribed deadline of 30 September.

This revelation was made at a media briefing at the commission’s headquarters in Centurion on Tuesday, where it gave a report on the submissions of the audited statements.

The act requires registered political organisations to submit audited annual financial statements as a measure to monitor donations made to parties.

The IEC’s report has revealed that out of the 11 represented parties that submitted their annual financial records, the African National Congress (ANC) and African Transformation Movement (ATM) also failed to submit their financial statements relating to party funding.

However, the commission said the governing party has rectified its omission by submitting revised statements after the prescribed 30 September deadline.

IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya said that while some parties did not comply with the Political Party Funding Act regulations, most of them received unqualified audit opinions from independent auditors.

"In respect to the ANC, the independent auditor’s opinion was a disclaimer. The independent auditor’s opinion indicated that this was with regard to statements relating to direct funding."

Moepya said a total of R145 million was disclosed in the 2021-22 financial statements of registered political parties.