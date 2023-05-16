Ex-football club official arrested for defrauding investors out of millions

The 74-year-old man was arrested during a funeral in Mamelodi on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - A former official of a top football club has been arrested by the Hawks for allegedly scamming people out of over R100 million.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said that the man is suspected of having benefited from an unregistered investment company called Undercover Billions.

He said that the company promised investors high returns, however, that never materialised.

The man will appear along his with co-accused at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday where they will face charges of fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act.