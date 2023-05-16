EC Education MEC Gade to address failed nutrition programme allegations

The Eastern Cape Department of Education noted that the main challenges facing the nutrition programme include the misuse of funds.

EAST LONDON - The Eastern Cape member of the executive council (MEC) for Education, Fundile Gade, is expected on Tuesday to address allegations surrounding a school nutrition programme that left thousands of schools without food for a month in the province.

Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima already told Eyewitness News that the main challenges facing the nutrition programme include the misuse of funds.

She also said there was overspending of the allocated budget by various schools.

The teachers claimed that the department failed to transfer the first portion of funds after the schools re-opened on 12 April.

But the Department of Education in the province argued that all the funds for the quarter were transferred in December and were expected to last until the end of April.

It said that following a verification process of ensuring each learner was accounted for, the department transferred the second quarterly tranche.

Mid-year examinations, plans for an infrastructure rollout and the launch of the MEC Teacher Awards are some of the key issues the department is also expected to brief the public on Tuesday.