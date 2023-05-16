CT mayors calls for info that can to lead to arrests of extortionists

Law enforcement officers have been escorting city waste removal staff working in the Kosovo informal settlement and broader Philippi East area where violent threats and extortion attempts are affecting refuse collection services.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has made a call for information that could lead to the arrest of extortionists.

The city said that contractors servicing shipping containers used for waste disposal had been prevented from operating, with demands of protection fees by local extortionists.

They've since withdrawn their services.

Hill-Lewis, Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith and Urban Waste Management Mayco member Grant Twigg joined solid waste staff in the affected area on Monday to thank them for their bravery and perseverance in delivering basic services in the area.

"The solid waste staff, our area cleaners, our truck drivers and bag distributors have been supported by a huge team of law enforcement - to guard over them as they've worked and together they've done amazing work over this last two and a half weeks and we are looking to get our contractor back on the scene as quickly as possible."