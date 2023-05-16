City of Joburg must crack down on the hijacking of buildings, says Kunene

The acting Johannesburg mayor and his team raided buildings in Windsor East and Hillbrow that are illegally occupied and believed to be criminal hubs that impact the city's revenue collection programmes.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Johannesburg mayor Kenny Kunene said the municipality must strengthen laws against the hijacking of buildings across the city, as they are becoming a hub for illegal activities.

After issuing eviction warnings to flat owners in downtown Johannesburg, Kunene alongside members of the mayoral committee, raided flats and scrap yards in Hillbrow and Windsor East in efforts to tackle the illegal occupation of property.

He said hijacked buildings severely affected the city’s revenue collection programmes.

A residential building that collapsed due to a fire was turned into an illicit factory that manufactures furniture.

Kunene said the city would be looking to demolish the building, saying it was not in an ideal condition to be housing people.

“Criminal elements are occupying buildings. Do you know how much money the city is losing in rates and taxes?”

While Monday was Kunene’s last day as acting mayor, he said more eviction programmes would be held by the city.