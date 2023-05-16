Brigety ‘misrepresented’ SA govt but apologised for ‘shocking’ conduct: Pandor

Pandor said she spoke to the US ambassador about his claims that South Africa assisted Russia's invasion of Ukraine by suppling ammunition.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said the United States (US) ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, apologised for his conduct last week.

But she said he did not apologise for the allegations he made.

Last week, Brigety during a media briefing said South Africa supplied Russia with arms when its navy ship, Lady R, docked in Simon's Town in December 2022.

The Presidency denied this and ordered an investigation into the matter.

Pandor said that Brigety's remarks would not affect South Africa’s trade relations with the US.

She said she had a one-on-one discussion with Brigety.

“I conveyed the displeasure of government, and the way it was conducted. This is my first experience of an ambassador calling a press conference and making very serious allegations in the wildest and most inappropriate manner. In fact, I must say I was shocked.”

Pandor added that the South African government does not sell arms.

“Arms are sold by private sector defence companies, so there’s a procedure in law that is followed. To go to the public and say South Africa sold arms is actually totally misrepresenting our country and the government.”