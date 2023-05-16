Bail application of ex-G4S employees accused of helping Bester escape postponed

Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The matter against the five former G4S employees accused of assisting Facebook rapist Thabo Bester escape from prison has yet again been postponed.

Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, Bester and his alleged main accomplice Dr Nandipha Magudumana appeared in court virtually from prison.

The case against all eight accused, including Magudumana's father, Zolile Sekeleni, has been postponed to 20 June.

The five former G4S employees were hoping their application for bail would be completed on Tuesday after being rolled over from last week.

However, time was not on their side as their attorneys were unable to wrap up their cross-examination of the State's witness.

Last week, the State called an investigating officer to testify as to what role each of the five accused played in Bester's escape.

The witness testified that bail for all the accused should not be granted as they might become the victims of mob justice.

Their bail application has been postponed to Friday.