Assault case: DJ Maphorisa, Thuli Phongolo singing the same tune

JOHANNESBURG - Following recent reports of an alleged domestic dispute between DJ Maphorisa and actor Thuli Phongolo, they have broken their silence.

Phongolo, on Monday, surprised everyone on Twitter by releasing a joint statement with Maphorisa. According to the viral statement, the hate train on social media has been extremely distressing, so they will deal with the situation privately.

"The matter has received mixed public attention, causing a great deal of emotional stress on both parties involved. It is on this basis that the parties have since elected to resolve this matter privately through their respective management and legal teams," said in the statement.

Themba Sekowe, better known as DJ Maphorisa, was granted bail of R4,000 after being arrested at the Sandton Police Station on charges of assault following acomplaint by his girlfriend Thuli Phongolo last Sunday night.

Phongolo has since withdrawn the complaint against Sekowe.

“Both parties have noted with concern, the disparaging, defamatory and (in some instances) untrue remarks, statements and reports emanating from the incident and view these in a serious light. The parties reserve their rights to individually pursue legal action against people making defamatory and/or false statements in relation to this matter,” said in the statement.

Peeps on social media were angered following the statement.

Hopefully he doesn't do it again for your sake cause we wont be there for you anymore. #Maphorisa #Thuli ' ✳️☆JACK☆✳️ (@JackzMind) May 15, 2023

In a nutshell, it's okay for a popular guy with money to physically abuse a woman or women. Okay wena Thuli. ' Academic Research Consultant 👩‍💻 🇿🇦 (@MmatlouLebogang) May 15, 2023