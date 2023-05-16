ANC urges KZN govt to attend to issues raised by King Misuzulu

Last week, the king addressed the House of Traditional Leaders in Ulundi, raising various concerns.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) urged the KwaZulu-Natal government to attend to issues recently raised by the Zulu monarch, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, concerning the provincial government.

Last week, the king addressed the House of Traditional Leaders in Ulundi, raising various concerns.

In a leaked audio, the king could be heard saying that he needed to report his movements to the office of the premier.

READ MORE:

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said this issue and others would be resolved.

Part of the ANC’s national working committee visit to the province involved visiting the monarch, led by Mbalula.

“We did interact with the king and the concerns and the issues he has have been raised with the provincial government,” Mbalula said when asked about the king’s concerns about the province’s government.

“We’ve urged our government here in KwaZulu-Natal to immediately sit and resolve those issues with the king.”

Mbalula said the ANC was given a report, and that action already took place on some of the issues.