6 more South Africans trapped in Sudan, says Gift of the Givers

Gift of the givers founder, Imtiaz Sooliman, said that six South Africans were still trapped in that country but three of them had decided to stay put for now.

CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers, said that a South African and a Kenyan national have been attacked in conflict-stricken Sudan.

Its founder, Imtiaz Sooliman, said that the duo was attacked on a farm three days ago and were currently in hiding and trying to find their way out of Sudan.

Sooliman said that six South Africans were still trapped in that country but three of them had decided to stay put for now.

The month-long violence has left more than 750 people dead, 5,000 others injured and displaced close to one million people.

There's no indication when the conflict will end but warring military factions have signed a commitment to respect humanitarian principles.

Sooliman said that they were trying to get the three South Africans out of Sudan.

"Last night, I got called by a Cameroonian national asking if I can connect him to his government. So, we've been getting requests from Brazilians and other nationalities and we're trying to connect them to their governments. But I must say, our consulate in Jeddah has been absolutely helpful."