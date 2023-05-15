'We are heading to darkness': EFF's Malema warns of power grid collapse

Julius Malema said that the country's electricity woes had reached a point of complete failure.

JOHANNESBURG - Julius Malema has warned of a complete electricity grid collapse.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader said that South Africa’s energy situation had reached alarming levels that could see the masses take to the streets over the matter.

He said that government did not appear to be taking the power crisis seriously, further calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet to resign.

READ MORE:

• South Africans will be ‘first to know’ when power grid collapses, says Ramaphosa

• Grid will collapse if load shedding exemption order implemented, says Ramaphosa

• Load shedding exemption not technically feasible, says energy expert

• A ‘very tough’ six months lie ahead for South Africans, warns Eskom

Government has assured the public that a blackout is not on the cards.

Malema said that the country's electricity woes had reached a point of complete failure.

The leader of the red berets warned that this could happen within the next few weeks, with total blackouts going on for days.

"We are almost at a point of grid collapse. It's a reality, South Africans must know. We are heading to darkness and ANC politicians are continuing with business as usual."

He believes that the crisis will be worse than the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nothing is going to function. We are heading for a disaster worse than what COVID was."

Malema further warned that an insurrection may take place as a result of South Africans' unhappiness over the power crisis.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgoba has assured South Africans that a blackout was not on the cards, with independent reserve power of 2,200 megawatts to keep the grid active.