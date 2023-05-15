US Ambassador Brigety should be recalled, says EFF's Malema

Last week, US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety alleged that South Africa had sold arms and ammunition to Russia, which has invaded Ukraine.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said that US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, should be recalled.

Last week, Brigety alleged that South Africa had sold arms and ammunition to Russia, which has invaded Ukraine.

His comments sparked diplomatic tensions between Pretoria and Washington.

READ MORE:

Following a meeting with International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor, Dirco said that Brigety apologised for his comments.

But Malema said that the apology was not enough.

He said that Brigety violated diplomatic protocols.

The EFF leader has called for tough action to be taken against the US ambassador to South Africa.

"A man who speaks like that in the name of diplomacy, you immediately withdraw his credentials."

Malema further said that his party did not believe that South Africa had the capacity to sell arms to Russia, as claimed by Brigety.

"I don't think these ones have capacity, shem, unless you are talking about knobkerries and spears... I don't know what it is that Russia doesn't have that it came here to look for."

Malema said that the US ambassador's apology was vague and he must be dealt with.