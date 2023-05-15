The cost of food security: Why many South Africans can’t afford to eat healthily

According to a food redistribution NPO's research, a family of four needs to earn between R3,500 and R4,500 to follow a healthy diet for one month, but how feasible is this when over half of the country lives below the poverty line?

CAPE TOWN - After being faced with some health-related issues, my doctor advised me to follow a healthy eating plan.

Because it’s in my nature to procrastinate, I decided immediately after my consultation to ditch the unhealthy food items I had at home.

My new eating plan now meant that I needed to stock up on all things green and crunchy and fresh - fruit and vegetables.

Don’t get me wrong, I have been saving a huge chunk of money that I would have spent on 2-litre fizzy drinks, chocolates, and biscuits. but I’ve also realised that eating healthily comes with quite a hefty price tag!

This realisation got me thinking: How are people who don’t earn a lot of money, or those who rely on grants and state pensions, able to afford a healthy diet – if at all?

So, I decided to reach out to leading non-profit food redistribution organisation FoodForward SA’s Andy Du Plessis to find out.

Du Plessis said research in South Africa showed that for a family of four to be able to follow a healthy diet for a whole month, they needed to earn between R3,500 and R4,500.

“However, more than 50% of South Africans live below the upper-bound poverty line, which is only R1,447. And then, Stats SA has another metric called the food poverty line, where about 25% of our population earns less than R660 per month.

"So, the reason why people can’t afford healthy food, it is just not affordable. Yoghurts, fruits, vegetables, healthy starches, proteins are just out of the reach of ordinary South Africans.”

Du Plessis said that in underserved communities, people did not have the means to survive until the end of a month.

“They’re borrowing money from loan sharks at interest rates in excess of 40%. They’re eating cheap foods, they are eating foods that are not food safe because they are taking whatever they can get, they are skipping meals… These are the kind of coping mechanisms that they have to use to be able to survive. But over a protracted period of time, those coping mechanisms lead to malnutrition.”

He said the organisation saw first-hand the harsh realities caused by the unaffordability of food.

“We have gone into homes, and have seen this where a gogo [grandmother], she’s getting a social grant but there are eight children in the home - some are at school, others are unemployed - and that gogo’s social grant has to last for everyone, and she can’t make it until the end of the month.

"So, they’ve got to go to loan sharks who take people’s Sassa cards so they become exposed, they become exploited, because people just don’t have enough money. Besides food, there are transport costs, they’ve got to buy other household goods, electricity costs have gone up, there’s water costs, so around half our population is just not surviving.”

Andy Du Plessis of FoodForward SA. Picture: Supplied

REDUCE, REPURPOSE, RELIEVE

FoodForward SA’s message is: Reduce Waste, Repurpose the Surplus, Relieve Hunger.

The organisation said statistics showed that one-third of food in South Africa got dumped, while more than 30 million people experienced food insecurity.The organisation sources, collects and stores edible surplus food from the supply chain - farmers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and retailers – and redistributes the food to its large network of vetted beneficiary organisations across the country.

“This we call surplus food, but the industry calls it ‘waste’. And there’s a huge opportunity here, not only to feed people, not only to create better access to food, but to look at income generation opportunities."Out of that, at least five million tonnes of surplus food can be harvested and collected in time, to make sure that we create jobs for youth and women,” said Du Plessis.

FoodForward SA supports 2,750 registered charities across South Africa every month, and via those charities, food reaches almost a million people per day.

In the Western Cape alone, about 650 beneficiary organisations receive support and collect parcels on a scheduled basis throughout the month, while parcels get transported to charities in rural communities.

“We are not just a feeding programme, we are very strategic about where the food goes, so we pick organisations that focus on education, skills development, youth, abused women, orphans and vulnerable children and healthcare beneficiary organisations,” Du Plessis explained.

HEALTHY MEALS SIMPLY NOT AFFORDABLE

Eyewitness News spent some time at FoodForward SA’s Lansdowne warehouse last week, where donated food items and other necessities, as well as procured items were stacked up on rows of shelves.

Eggs, cereal with macro- and micronutrients, yoghurts, vegetables and fruit, maize meal and baby food are just some of the goods included in the food parcels.While being briefed on warehouse operations, members of NGOs - or beneficiaries - pulled up to the warehouse to collect parcels.

One of them was Rosemary Tsaurai from the St. Michael’s Child and Youth Care Centre, who said FoodForward SA allowed them to provide a healthy plate of food daily for each of the girls at the centre.

Tsaurai said they were partly funded by the social development department, while about 50% came from donations.

“There are things like yoghurts that we are not even able to buy because of our funds, so our children get to get that daily nutritious meals. It helps their brain development, it helps them to grow, we would really be failing our young people if we don’t have these nutritious meals for them.”

She says many of their girls come from homes where a healthy meal is simply not affordable.

“We had one child that came with severe malnutrition. Maybe there wasn’t food, we don’t know what was going on, but the child was 13 years old but looked like a six-year-old.

"In a space of six months, because of the nutritious food that they get at St. Michaels, they get breakfast, lunch and supper, that child had doubled in weight, so you can only imagine what they have been going through in the community where they come from.”

Rosemary Tsaurai from the St. Michael’s Child and Youth Care Centre. Picture: Supplied

'YOU CAN’T REVERSE THE DAMAGE THAT WAS DONE RELATED TO MALNUTRITION'

Andy Du Plessis fears the country will see malnutrition-related diseases skyrocket over the next few months if proper interventions are not put in place.

He said statistics showed that in South Africa, over 27% of children up to the age of five suffered from malnutrition.

“That’s a third of children across the country. And the problem with malnutrition is those children have poor health outcomes, they have poor developmental outcomes, and there’s been an abundance of research that has shown that children that suffer from malnutrition have poor income potential growing older."

A third of our population is growing up and they will be an uneducated workforce, and that is not a way to move our economy and our country forward.”

Du Plessis said statistics also showed that more than 15% of South African children are born with low birth weight, while more than a quarter of children, up to five-years-old, suffer from stunting - the highest level of stunting in the world.

FoodForward SA last week launched a Mother and Child Nutrition Programme at the Philani Nutrition Centre based in Khayelitsha.

The Western Cape alone will have over 200 mentor mothers covering several community clinics in Crossroads, Philippi/Browns Farm, Khayelitsha’s Site B and C, and Mitchells Plain.

The interventions include regular door-to-door visits to help with the early identification and tracking of malnutrition, growth monitoring and rehabilitation, and access to social workers and dieticians.

“We needed to focus on the first 1,000 days of a child’s life, including pregnant mothers, and also make sure we impact a child’s nutrition up until the age of five years," Du Plessis said.

"That’s the only time we are able to change their nutritional status, because after five, years no matter how healthy a meal they eat, you can’t reverse the damage that was done related to malnutrition."