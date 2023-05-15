Senzo Meyiwa: If witness refuses to testify, law may be considered, says judge

The court has been hearing arguments on the broadcast of proceedings where five men are being tried for the soccer star’s murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The presiding judge in the Senzo Meyiwa trial said that if the next State witness decided not to testify, the law would need to be considered.

On Monday, the court heard arguments on the State’s objection to a live broadcast of the trial.

Five men are in the dock for the 2014 murder of the football star, who was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

The court was meant to hear testimony from the next witness but that was halted by arguments over live broadcasting.

The performer, who cannot be revealed at this stage, has threatened through State witness, George Baloyi, that she will not testify if the case is broadcast live.

The defence lawyers have rubbished this, telling Judge Maumela that she cannot hold the court to ransom.

"That's not even worthy of a debate. The question is whether she is a competent witness. She will make a decision and the law shall apply to her decision."

The media’s lawyer, Dan Rosengarten, has even presented a solution.

"It can also be dismissed rather quickly. Nothing like a subpoena to get a witness to testify."

The matter has been postponed to Wednesday pending the filing of written submissions by all parties involved.