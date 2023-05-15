Senzo Meyiwa: Defence argues for court to continue with live audio broadcast

A new witness was set to take the stand, however, she has threatened not to take the stand if the matter is broadcast live.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has argued that a single witness cannot hold the court to ransom as she objects to the broadcast of her testimony.

JUST IN #SenzoMeyiwaTrial The state’s Baloyi says the witness who cannot be named does not want proceedings to be broadcast. The lawyers are in chambers with the judge discussing this. The witness says she does not want to be subject to criticism on social media.@motso_modise https://t.co/fiWGIx2HOO ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 15, 2023

The court has been hearing arguments on the broadcast of proceedings where five men are being tried for the soccer star’s murder.

“This is an embarrassment to SA laws and proceedings that at this stage we are still dealing with this matter, an issue that should have been dealt with in pre-trial.”

Lawyer for the fifth accused, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, has questioned why the witness is raising her concerns mid-trial and why the State did not alert the defence as soon as they were told on Sunday night.

Lawyer for the third accused, Advocate Charles Mnisi, has also argued against the State’s application.

“Accused number three is telling me that he has family in KZN who would have loved to be in court, however, due to financial constraints, they cannot be here. If the audio broadcast is shut down, it would have a negative impact on those at home.”

All the defence lawyers have argued that the court continue with audio live broadcasting.