SA Weather Service warns of severe thunderstorms in Gauteng

Forecaster Lehlonoholo Thobela said a yellow level two warning had been issued for the Johannesburg and Vereeniging areas on Monday evening.

Picture: Pixabay.com
15 May 2023 18:50

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Weather Service has warned Gauteng residents of severe thunderstorms and flash floods.

Many parts of the province are already experiencing downpours on Monday afternoon.

"What this means is that we are expecting the warning to have... it's actually having a high likelihood of it happening, with a minor impact should it happen. We have a widespread chance of thundershowers and thundershowers expected mainly over the central rather than the southern and eastern parts of Gauteng."

Eskom added a double blow by increasing load shedding to stage 6.

The utility's Daphne Mokwena said there's more demand for electricity use due to the cold weather conditions.

" Eskom will communicate another update as soon as any significant changes occur, we appeal that nonessential appliances be switched off to avoid higher stages of load shedding."

