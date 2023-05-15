SA Weather Service warns of severe thunderstorms in Gauteng

Forecaster Lehlonoholo Thobela said a yellow level two warning had been issued for the Johannesburg and Vereeniging areas on Monday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Weather Service has warned Gauteng residents of severe thunderstorms and flash floods.

Many parts of the province are already experiencing downpours on Monday afternoon.

Forecaster Lehlonoholo Thobela said a yellow level two warning was issued for the Johannesburg and Vereeniging areas on Monday evening.

"What this means is that we are expecting the warning to have... it's actually having a high likelihood of it happening, with a minor impact should it happen. We have a widespread chance of thundershowers and thundershowers expected mainly over the central rather than the southern and eastern parts of Gauteng."

Severe weather alert for tonight, 15-05-2023. pic.twitter.com/w4pZL2l7KK ' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 15, 2023

Eskom added a double blow by increasing load shedding to stage 6.

The utility's Daphne Mokwena said there's more demand for electricity use due to the cold weather conditions.

" Eskom will communicate another update as soon as any significant changes occur, we appeal that nonessential appliances be switched off to avoid higher stages of load shedding."