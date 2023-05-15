SA on autopilot with a 'reluctant' leader in Ramaphosa: SA First Forum

Rod Solomons, the SA First Forum convenor says he is worried for the country especially following the claims made by US ambassador, Reuben Brigety.

JOHANNESBURG - SA First Forum convenor Rod Solomons expressed worry about the apparent lack of leadership in the country as South Africa faces a range of economic and foreign affairs challenges.

South Africa is under fire after the damning allegations were levelled against the country.

United States ambassador Reuben Brigety made claims that South Africa sold arms to Russia to aid the war against Ukraine.

Also read:

- Presidency loses two key advisers as Ramaphosa braves arms deal controversy

- Alleged Russia-SA arms deal: DA accuses SA of bootlicking Kremlin

- US using SA-Russia arms deal claims to blackmail SA: Parly's defence committee

- SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA

- 'Process under way to get to the bottom' of Russia arms allegations – Mufamadi

- Ramaphosa reaffirms nonalignment stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict

President Cyril Ramaphosa has since denied the allegations in a bid to save face in the global arena.

Solomons accused Ramaphosa of appeasing the governing African National Congress (ANC) at the expense of the country's interests.

"My sense is that Cyril Ramaphosa badly wants to leave that office, but his handlers and influencer are saying, ‘stay, your job is not done yet’. The ANC also realises that should he go before 2024, its electoral fortunes will take an even bigger knock then; hence it hangs onto him because its cupboard is bare."

Solomons also believes there is more at play after The Presidency confirmed Ramaphosa's yet to appoint new economic and international advisers.

"An interesting phenomenon is unfolding of these advisors either resigning or being redeployed into various other cushy jobs. South Africa seems to be in free-fall or auto pilot with a dithering or reluctant president at the helm."