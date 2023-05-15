Ramaphosa reaffirms nonalignment stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict

In his newsletter, Ramaphosa said despite the ‘extraordinary’ pressure being applied to the country to pick a side in the war, South Africa remained committed to its independent and nonaligned foreign policy.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s nonaligned position in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

But he said “extraordinary” pressure was being applied on the country to abandon its nonaligned stance and take sides in what is, in effect, a conflict between Russia and the west.

Ramaphosa said since the advent of democracy nearly 30 years ago, South Africa pursued an “independent foreign policy”.

The president took to his latest weekly newsletter to further address the controversy, following accusations by the United States (US) that weapons were supplied to Russia.

Ramaphosa said South Africa is a sovereign state, governed by a democratic Constitution and committed to the consistent application of international law.

He said the country would continue to fulfill its obligations in terms of the various international agreements and treaties.

But with the Ukraine-Russia conflict however, Ramaphosa said pressure was placed on the country to take sides in the conflict.

On allegations that arms were loaded onto a Russian vessel that docked in Simon’s Town, Ramaphosa said there was no “concrete evidence” to support those allegations.

Ramaphosa said guided by the lessons of the country’s history, South Africa would continue to resist calls, from whatever quarter, to abandon its independent and nonaligned foreign policy.