Police hunt suspects after 8 people burned to death in Pietermaritzburg

Provincial police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, said that the incident happened on Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police have revealed that eight people have been burnt to death in a house in Taylors Halt, Pietermaritzburg.

They have launched a manhunt for 15 men.

Provincial police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, said that the incident happened on Sunday night.

He said that four people survived the fire and were being treated for severe burn wounds at a nearby hospital.

"It was reported that 15 men, whose ages ranged from 25 and 46-years-old were inside a house when seven suspects, reportedly armed with rifles, came and asked them about the whereabouts of the owner of the house. After realising that the owner was not there, they reportedly instructed the occupants of the house to undress before pouring liquid on them and set them alight."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The motive for the attack is not yet known.